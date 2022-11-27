Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Oregon’s workers’ compensation rates remain among the lowest in the nation, according to an analysis released today by the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS).

State Workers' Comp

Oregon had the 10th least expensive rates in 2022.

This reflects the state’s ongoing success in making workplaces safer and keeping costs under control, according to a release from DCBS.

