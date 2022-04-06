Guests have started using the Alma Pastega wing of the Mario Pastega House, marking the completion of a more than two-year expansion project on the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center Campus in Corvallis. The house is a comfortable home away from home for out-of-area patients traveling to Corvallis for specialized medical care – including many patients and families from Lincoln County.
The 6,000-square-foot addition doubles the size of the facility to 24 guest rooms. The 12 new rooms have queen beds and medical grade recliners. The floor plan offers adjoining rooms to better accommodate larger families.
“The addition of these new rooms will allow us to double the number of patients and families that we serve,” said Leslie Armstrong, supervisor of guest services. “We have truly considered our patients and their families with every detail in the house, from soothing artwork to soft decorative finishes, high-quality mattresses and the perfect amount of natural light.”
The artwork throughout the house is hand selected through the Samaritan ArtsCare program. In addition, crews constructed an outdoor patio space in the Alma Pastega garden.
Samaritan recently played host to a private opening celebration with Ken and Gary Pastega, two of Alma and Mario’s sons, cutting the ribbon. The project, which cost $2.8 million, was funded by the Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation and with support from the Mario and Alma Pastega Family Foundation.
Multiple businesses and community leaders also contributed toward the construction along with the Pastega family, including CH2M Hill, Rodda Paint and others. The Corvallis High School Mr. and Mrs. Spartan events continue to raise support for the house, and the Siletz Tribe has awarded grants toward the facility.
Over the past year, the house has received several donations to help with expenses including a $1.06 million gift from the Clifford Heselton Trust and a $22,500 gift from the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at Oregon State University, which was matched by the Pastega family.
The house serves patients and families who must travel to the hospital campus for specialty medical care, ranging from surgeries to cancer treatments. About a third of the house’s guests come to Corvallis for cancer treatments at the Samaritan Pastega Regional Cancer Center. Other patients visit the hospital for heart surgeries or other specialty procedures.
It was made possible by a $350,000 gift from the late Mario and Alma Pastega, and the family foundation continues to support it today.
Others are invited to support the Pastega House through an Adopt-a-Day Program. For a gift of $517, the cost of operating the house for one full day, you can adopt a day at the house to be named in your honor or in honor/memory of a loved one. Visit samhealth.org/Giving and click on the Corvallis button or call the foundation at 844-768-4256.
