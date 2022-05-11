Newport City Council discussed Monday, May 2, noise concerns from adjacent residential properties regarding the South Beach Church.
City Manager Spencer Nebel said that at the April 18 city council meeting, the homeowners, Sharlene Chavez and Amy Bendel, shared their concerns about the impact loud music coming from the church has on the quality of life at their homes located east of South Beach Church. They expressed their frustration with the lack of response from the police department and specifically, the lack of response following the meeting with the police department and the city manager in March.
Nebel followed up with a meeting with staff from the South Beach Church to discuss the concerns.
“After that, I followed up with the homeowners that were at the meeting to discuss the results of that,” Nebel said.
Spencer said this is an issue that has been going on for 10 years. After discussions, steps that are planned include any noise complaints reported to the police will be investigated and if loud noises are verified, the church will be cited. The music levels will be reduced until effective sound deadening steps can be taken. The main times for sound production or live music will be limited. In verifiable loud music complaints persist, the Urban Renewal Agency could terminate the lease prior to the fall of 2023.
Bendel said since bringing the issue to the council on April 18, there has been minimal noise. If there is any noise, the homeowners will call the police. Chavez added that in the last two weeks, it has been a great neighborhood and hopes it will continue.
Pastor Luke Frechette said sometimes the music duration is two hours on Thursdays for worship rehearsal. On Sunday mornings, music is played for about 25-30 minutes. The church planned to have a full band for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8. They have not had a full band the last couple of weeks while adjusting the sound.
“There are ordinance requirements and then there’s also the lease,” Nebel said. “The ordinance requirements have specific decibel limits.”
Under the noise ordinance, there are standards for noise levels during the day and night within industrial zoned areas being allowed a higher decibel standard. The church is located in a light industrial zone.
In the lease, there is a provision that indicates that any tenant cannot create a disturbance to neighboring properties. The best scenario is if the church can reduce their volume and limit it to certain times, Nebel added.
“The church shall refrain from any use that would be reasonably offensive to other lessees or owners, users of neighboring premises or that would tend to create a nuisance or damage the reputation of the premises,” City Attorney David Allen read from the lease. “That’s the lease language that the church has agreed to with the Urban Renewal Agency.”
The council said they would be in touch with the situation.
