Newport City Council adopted an ordinance Monday, May 16, that implements 2021-2022 State of Oregon land use and related legislation.
City Manager Spencer Nebel said that during the 2021 regular session and 2022 short session, there were a number of changes that impacted the provisions in local ordinances across the state. The planning commission met in work sessions on Feb. 28 and March 14 to review the state legislation and identified corresponding changes to the Newport Municipal Code. On April 25, the planning commission voted to recommend the city council adopt the proposed ordinance.
“The general themes that came out of the 2021 Legislative session [include] affordable housing, as well as the locations for [where] child care facilities can be located,” Community Development & Planning Director Derrick Tokos said.
The city has adopted into the municipal code to allow affordable housing in a broader range of areas. This is the same for child care. Because of the fires Oregon has had, there was also an emphasis on flexibility for those trying to rebuild their homes. There is a change in the ordinance that allows someone to live in an RV while building a home.
Tokos said there was a bill that prohibited local governments from occupancy limits based on familial or nonfamilial relationships. The definition of family is now gone from the city’s zoning ordinance.
“In the 2022 session, there was an effort to clean up the statutes that apply to manufactured housing that’s being built outside of manufactured dwelling parks and extending that to prefabricated structures,” Tokos said. “They pulled out a number of provisions that a lot of local governments had adopted.”
Councilor Dietmar Goebel voiced concern over parking in residential areas in reference to the change in occupancy limits.
Nebel said the city does control where people can park. If a household has a large number of people, those people still have to find a legal place to park.
“I think the parking enforcement issue further highlights the need to be able to, as a small city, to use transient room tax and lodging taxes for infrastructure improvements like parking,” Councilor Ryan Parker said.
The list of bills and their general impact on the ordinance include: HB 2008, which requires local governments to allow nonprofit religious organizations to construct affordable housing on commercial property where it is adjacent to a residentially zoned parcel or lot; SB 8 changes the definition of affordable housing to be 80 percent of median family income and expands the locations where affordable housing must be allowed; HB 4051 clarified that eligibility is based on ownership of the property, not the housing unit; HB 2583 prohibits local governments from imposing occupancy limits based on familial or non-familial relationships; HB 3261 requires local governments to allow hotels and motels to be converted for affordable housing or emergency shelter use; HB 3109 requires local governments to allow child care centers in all commercial and industrial zones, except heavy industrial zones; HB 2607 provides that construction excise taxes cannot be applied to residential housing being constructed to replace housing destroyed or damaged by natural disaster; HB 2809 allows a recreational vehicle on a lot where a dwelling has been destroyed or damaged by natural disaster; SB 405 prohibits barring of the reestablishment of a non-conforming use due to discontinuance if a state or local emergency order limits or prohibits reestablishment of the use; HB 4064 allows siting of prefabricated structures in mobile home or manufactured dwelling parks.
