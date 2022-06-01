The City of Newport is seeking applications from citizens interested in serving on the Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee. There are currently vacancies for regular and alternate members.
The committee meets monthly on the second Tuesday, at 5:30 P.M., virtually, or at city hall. The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee consists of seven members, and all members must be residents, or business owners, in the city. Alternate members only vote in the absence of a regular member.
The purpose of the committee is to: advise the city council regarding issues relating to bicycle and pedestrian transportation, safety, recreation, and education; act as a resource to the city council to provide additional information related to the unique problems associated with non-motorized transportation; act as a source of current information to the city council in matters relating to the use of the bicycle or pedestrian routes as a means of transportation in the city; review, at the request of the city council, the goals and objectives of the existing state and city Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plans, and recommend changes; advise the city council of potential funding for bicycle and pedestrian enhancements; explore and recommend, to the city council, methods to efficiently and safely move bicyclists and pedestrians through the city; support the city council in creating a greater awareness of non-motorized travel as viable transportation options; recommend to the city council locations for safe and convenient bicycle parking at all city-owned facilities; and at the request of council, review bicycle and pedestrian involved motor vehicle accidents to identify safety priorities and remedial measures.
Anyone interested in serving on this committee should apply using the city’s committee application, which is found on the city website at www.newportoregon.gov; click on “City;” then on “Committees;” and then on “Application for Committee/Commission.” The completed form can be submitted electronically. Copies of the committee application form can also be obtained by contacting the City Manager’s Office at 169 SW Coast Highway, Newport, Oregon 97365, or by calling 541.574.0613. The application deadline is June 25.
The Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee will interview interested volunteers at an upcoming meeting and forward a recommendation to the mayor for formal appointment.
