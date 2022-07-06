The City of Newport is seeking applications from residents interested in serving on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee is responsible for making recommendations to the city council concerning parks, recreation center, recreation programs and swimming pool. Recommendations may include the acquisition, development, use, operation, and disposition of parks, facilities, rules, regulations, programming, and periodically updating the city’s tree plan. This committee meets monthly on the fourth Wednesday of the month.
Interested persons can apply online at https://www.newportoregon.gov/citygov/comm/vacancies.asp.
Paper copies of the committee application form can also be obtained by contacting Erik Glover, at p.hawker@newportoregon.gov or by telephone at 541-574-0613. The application deadline is July 22.
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee will interview interested volunteers at an upcoming meeting and forward a recommendation to the mayor for formal appointment at a subsequent city council meeting.
