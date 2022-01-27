Newport City Council authorized funding for the July 4 fireworks display during a meeting, Tuesday, Jan. 18. The council appropriated $45,000 for the fireworks display. The funding comes from room-tax dollars.
The City of Newport has worked with Western Display Fireworks LTD for the annual fireworks show for many years, City Manager Spencer Nebel said. The show draws thousands of visitors to Newport. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the display was not held in 2020.
Heather Gobet, president of Western Display Fireworks has indicated that costs for fireworks have been impacted significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have seen an increase in material costs of 20-25 percent since last year’s firework show, according to the staff report.
Nebel said the city council budgeted $30,000 for a number of years. Last year, Newport City Council transferred an additional $10,000 for the annual fireworks show, bringing the budget to $40,000. He recommended bringing it up to $45,000 for this year’s show. This budget would give a similar show to what the city had last year, maybe a little less, as Gobet had stated the show would be $45,000 to $50,000 for the same quality and quantity of last year’s show, the staff report states.
“We need to negotiate a contract soon so they can order the supplies needed for the show,” Nebel said.
Council President CM Hall said she would like to see a community fundraising element of it in the future.
The council authorized the funding for the fireworks show.
