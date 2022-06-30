Newport City Council adopted the city’s budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 during a council meeting Monday, June 20. The council adopted various resolutions during the meeting that are built into the new budget.
The development for the City of Newport and the Newport Urban Renewal Agency budgets for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2023, were initiated in November 2021. Since that time, the acting finance director, department heads, finance department personnel and other staff, and the city manager worked on various aspects of the proposed budget for review and approval by the budget committee and adoption by the city council, the staff report states.
The city manager submitted a proposed budget to the budget committee on April 20.
“The budget committee met four separate times in order to go through the budget,” City Manager Spencer Nebel said.
From a budget standpoint, the past couple of years have been interesting and challenging with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The other issues we’re dealing with taking a look at the budget coming up next year is dealing with inflation, the labor market, supply chain issues,” Nebel said. “Those have all had direct impacts on our projections going forward into the next year.”
One of the challenges the city has had is hiring people to fill jobs. There are vacant positions. The city is falling behind on some things that are critical to keep up with. They have also limited hours at the library and recreation center.
City government accounting utilizes various funds for budgetary and accounting purposes. The general fund houses the city’s general operations, including city administration, police, fire, library, community development and other similar operations. It also provides funds for parks and recreation. Nebal said the general fund is in a stronger position this year than what was anticipated.
Nebel said the funds that are struggling are the utility funds. Revenues went down during the COVID-19 period. The water plant crisis in 2020 also has required a number of improvements.
“The water plant crisis that we had in 2020 has required a number of unanticipated capital improvements that has been going on over the last couple of years, as well as a significant amount of unanticipated reinvestment in the wastewater treatment plant, which is reaching an age where we’re going to be having to do some major replacement and upgrading of equipment in the next few years,” Nebel said.
The city has undertaken a number of projects in water and wastewater to keep those systems functioning.
“We’re picking up three new firefighter positions in this budget,” Nebel said. “There’s a number of other positions that have been funded in the police department as well.”
Funding of streets is a challenge, Nebel added. The city had an analysis done to see what investment was needed. Until the city can secure additional funds, meeting those needs is going to be a challenge.
Total resources for the proposed budget are over $102 million. The council said their budget in reality is probably half of that, around over $66 million.
