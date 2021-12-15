Newport City Council passed an ordinance and resolution Tuesday, Dec. 7, to restrict the use of single-use EPS foam and plastic food service ware at restaurants. Requirements will be implemented March 31, 2022.
“Single-use EPS foam and plastic food service ware are made of nonrenewable resources which cause urban blight, land and marine litter, and damages wetland, estuarine, and oceanic habitats, and breaks down into micro-plastics that can cause long-term environmental problems,” the ordinance states.
Costs associated with the use and disposal of single-use EPS foam and plastic food service ware creates burdens on solid waste disposal facilities and creates an environmental threat to the city’s natural resources and economy, and restaurants spend $24 billion purchasing disposable food service ware items on average in the U.S., the ordinance said.
Lianna Rios, 14 years old, spoke during public comment regarding the use of plastic foam on the coast.
“There are tiny pieces of Styrofoam floating around, buried in the sand, and even washing up with the waves,” Rios said. “No matter how long you sit there and try to pick those tiny pieces up, you’ll never get them all.”
Rios said these microscopic pieces are also floating in the ocean and on other beaches.
“We, the people living locally in a place that’s directly affected by climate change, are the only ones trying to make a difference,”
Rios said. “To be more specific, the youth of our nation.”
The city council had previously held a public hearing on Nov. 15 regarding the ordinance. The changes suggested by Surfrider Foundation included an additional ban on polystyrene cups.
“It also allows food providers to charge for single-use plastic and condiments,” City Manager Spencer Nebel said. “An exemption has also been added for the use of plastic lids and sleeves for safety and spill containment.”
With the ordinance and resolution, no food provider shall serve prepared foods in any single-use plastic/polystyrene food service containers. The ordinance also bans single-use polystyrene cups and provides single-use plastic service ware and condiments be provided only after customer requests.
There is an exemption in the ordinance that includes cafeterias and food vendors to allow customers to access a self-serve station for single-use plastic food service ware and it allows these items to be included in prepackaged items, such as juice boxes.
The schedule of fines is $100 for the first violation after a written warning in a 12-month period, $200 for the second violation, and $500 for any subsequent violations within this 12-month period.
The resolution includes setting up a work group to implement the ordinance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.