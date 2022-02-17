Newport City Council discussed whether to transition back to in-person meetings during their city council meeting Monday, Feb. 7. The governor’s office has announced the mask mandate will lift March 31.
Councilor Ryan Parker said the collaboration feels more robust in person and thinks inviting the public back to the meetings when allowed should be fast-tracked.
“The governor’s office said the mask mandate will end March 31,” Mayor Dean Sawyer said. “Although currently, we can all be in here if you wish.”
City Manager Spencer Nebel said right now, the only restrictions are having to wear a mask. There is nothing that would prevent the council from going back to the regular live meetings. It is up to the council to determine when they feel comfortable coming back to in-person meetings.
“The one thing we can certainly check on is see if we can do something with Zoom,” Nebel said for councilors who cannot attend meetings in person. “It’d be different than what we’re doing now.”
A Zoom option for those who wish to watch the meeting remotely is something that would need to be looked into. Participating by phone is also an option. The issue is how zoom ties in with the technology for the livestreaming service the council used before Zoom.
Nebel said the meetings could be livestreamed like before the pandemic. Councilor Dietmar Goebel said there is no reason why the council cannot do a hybrid option and keep Zoom available for the public.
Nebel said a Zoom option tied in with the live meeting option is something the council could look into. Councilor Beatriz Botello said Zoom gives the public more options on how to attend meetings. Zoom also offers a phone option and subtitles.
Spencer said the policy right now will remain remote unless the council changes it. To do a hybrid option, there would have to be a way to bring Zoom participants into the system.
Nebel said he will bring back a report to the next meeting outlining where the city is with COVID-19 and what options the council has from a technical standpoint for a hybrid option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.