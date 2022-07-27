Newport City Council discussed during a meeting Monday, July 18, a stipend for councilors. Councilor Ryan Parker had requested that the councilors discuss the stipend, which was last discussed in March 2021.
The city manager’s report states that a number of Oregon cities provide some level of compensation for elected members. Parker requested that the council discuss a possible stipend for the councilors. Currently, the council does not receive compensation.
Parker said he approached a number of people who may be interested in running for a seat on the council. Some of them voiced concern about missing time away from work and losing wages. Not everyone has the economic privilege to spend for city council meetings, Parker added.
Councilor Dietmar Goebel said the council spends a lot of time in city council meetings two days per month.
“It’s a lot of time with the committees we do and special meetings,” Goebel said. “I haven’t added up the hours.”
Councilor Beatriz Botello said having a stipend could pay for child care or other related expenses.
“Nobody’s going to get rich being a city councilor,” Councilor Jan Kaplan said.
It would be a question of what level of funding would be needed, Kaplan added.
Council President CM Hall said the council needs to think about what fits and the needs may not be one size fits all. The council does receive compensation to attend Oregon League of Cities conferences to continue their education of serving on a council.
“If we are thinking about this, then think about it for the next budget,” Hall said.
Hall would like to see what other coastal cities near Newport’s size are doing in terms of compensation.
Hall made a motion that the city form a workgroup that would look at city councilors with the League of Oregon Cities and see what would be useful for the city so they can think about this for the next budget. The workgroup would look at what compensation would look like and what Lincoln City is doing in terms of compensation for its councilors.
“The workgroup would maybe make some recommendations,” Hall said.
The workgroup would consist of community members and possibly those who have been part of the city’s budget process in more recent years. Goebel said he would support a workgroup as long as it did not come out of the council or staff. Parker was not in favor of creating a committee.
“My point is that people can do their own research over a number of months and submit something to Spencer,” Parker said. “He can compile a report of his own and bring that to a council meeting.”
Parker said the council could discuss the topic during a work session.
“The spirit of this is starting in the next year or beyond that,” Parker said.
For future vacancies and appointments, this needs to be discussed, Parker added. He suggested putting the topic as an agenda item in the fall.
The motion to form a workgroup failed with a vote 3-3. Parker made a motion that in the next 90 days, the council and other interested parties submit their input on potential future compensation for city council members during their elected terms, at a rate to be determined, be sent to the city manager by Oct. 31. Hall said the timing of this feels like the city is not operating with integrity as several councilors will be put for election.
Parker said he proposed this as there will be a vacant seat, as he will not seek reelection.
“If we’re interested in all the keywords that people keep bringing up at these meetings, like inclusion and diversity, then we need to do something substantive to help people who don’t have the economic privilege to have Monday off every other week for four years to be a member of our community in a leadership role,” Parker said.
Botello said it is important to have community members offer their opinion. Parker said if the council wants to put it to the voters, that is their decision to make.
The motion was amended for councilors to provide input by Dec. 31. The motion did not pass and was tabled.
