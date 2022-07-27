Money
Photo: Metro Creative

Newport City Council discussed during a meeting Monday, July 18, a stipend for councilors. Councilor Ryan Parker had requested that the councilors discuss the stipend, which was last discussed in March 2021.

The city manager’s report states that a number of Oregon cities provide some level of compensation for elected members. Parker requested that the council discuss a possible stipend for the councilors. Currently, the council does not receive compensation.

