Newport Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a fire in a storage unit at 8:43 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, in the 3100 block of SE Ferry Slip Road. Upon arrival, fire units observed dark smoke coming from the rear of the building.
According to Newport Fire Department, fire crews established a water supply and called for additional resources. Reaching the seat of the fire was hampered by poor access and clutter found inside the unit. After gaining access, crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and ventilate the structure. No injuries were reported.
Newport Fire Department received mutual aid response from Depoe Bay Fire District, Toledo Fire Department, Siletz Valley Fire District, Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue District & Seal Rock Fire District. Pacific West Ambulance, Newport Police Department, and Central Lincoln PUD provided additional assistance. Newport Fire Department responded with one fire engine, one heavy rescue, one chief officer and nine firefighters.
The fire was determined to be caused by a failure in an electric space heater. NFD urges keeping space heaters away from combustible materials and ensuring the power cord is in good condition.
