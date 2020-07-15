Goodwill’s only Newport store location at 11 SE 2nd Street, welcomes back shoppers at 10 a.m. this upcoming Thursday, July 16.
With this latest store opening, more than 1,600 Goodwill employees are back on the payroll. Additional locations will reopen incrementally and in accordance with Oregon and Washington State and local directives. Updates are available on meetgoodwill.org.
Virtually all GICW free job services programs are funded through the sale of donations; re-opening is crucial to continuing with the mission of providing those services, Goodwill staff said in a press release. For online Job Connection assistance email Paul Langdon at plangdon@gicw.org.
Given the nature of its donation-based business, extra precautions on top of safety guidelines from the State will be taken. Significant changes include:
All stores have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. While the Newport boutique is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., retail store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Outlet hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The shorter public hours allow for enhanced cleaning prior to opening each day.
Outside each store - sanitation wipe stations are available. Goodwill is requiring all retail customers to wear a face covering.
High touch areas will be cleaned every hour, including shopping carts and baskets.
Register areas will be cleaned following each customer transaction.
Donated merchandise will be sanitized and quarantined before it’s made available to shoppers.
To facilitate social distancing, the number of customers allowed into the store at any given time may be limited.
Customers are urged to keep 6 feet from one another and employees.
Floor decals have been added to the retail floor and aisles have been expanded to make distancing easier with the additional space.
All employees will wear masks or face guard. Plexiglass shields have been installed at each register.
Each location will have a designated Health & Safety monitor to ensure all proper protocols are being consistently followed and maintained.
At the Lincoln City store, donation attendants have been wearing gloves and face coverings and are now able to assist customers. However, employees cannot remove items from the car. If it took two people to load the car, you might want the same two to come unload the items, Goodwill staff suggests.
Donations can be placed in bins according to donation type. To help facilitate this process, we ask—to the extent possible—that you separate your items into the following categories:
• Clothing/Linens
• Shoes/Accessories
• Electronics/Appliances
• Housewares
• Books/Media
• Other
Goodwill cannot accept wet items - plan accordingly for weather when you donate.
"We know many of you have been waiting to donate, and we’ve missed your generosity," Staff said. "Our centers may get busy, so we ask for patience with our employees and other donors and that you maintain social distancing at all times. We look forward to seeing you soon! Thank you!"
