A Newport man was airlifted to a hospital in the Rogue Valley following an accident on Tuesday, Aug. 25, Curry County Sheriff John Ward reported Friday.
According to the report from the Curry County Sheriff's Office, just after 2 p.m. on Aug. 25 a 911 call from an Agness resident reported a loud crash. The resident described hearing the crash and seeing a dust cloud near his residence just east of Cougar Lane near the intersection of Bear Camp Road and the Agness Road.
The caller reported going to the area but could not see anything over the steep embankment due to brush and trees but could hear someone screaming out in pain below.
Deputies responded while dispatch paged out Agness Fire and Rescue along with the Gold Beach Fire Department, Cal Ore Life Flight and Reach, according to the sheriff's report.
Agness Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and was only able to access the vehicle by going through the bottom end of the caller’s property. They located the vehicle about one hundred feet below the Agness Road at the mouth of Shasta Costa Creek.
The sheriff reported that the driver — the sole occupant of the vehicle — had crawled out of the mangled wreck and emergency responders were able to put him on a backboard to get him back to the caller’s driveway where they were met by deputies and the Gold Beach Fire Department.
The driver was identified as 26-year-old Keenon Moore with a listed address in Newport. He reportedly has been staying in Agness and was operating a vehicle owned by Agness resident Joshua Scherbarth, according to the report.
The Agness Road was shut down at the intersection of Bear Camp Road by sheriff’s deputies and Gold Beach Fire where Reach helicopter with their medical crew landed and transported Moore to a hospital in the Rogue Valley.
His condition was unknown at the time of the sheriff's report.
