On Nov. 27, Newport Police Officers were dispatched to the address of 811 SE 5th St. regarding a male subject who had been shot.
Upon arrival, Officers found a male deceased with an apparent gunshot wound.
The suspect, identified as Newport Resident Steven DeMauro, 65, remained on scene. Investigation revealed that DeMauro shot the victim during an argument.
DeMauro was taken into custody and transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged for Murder II. The victim is identified as Newport resident Tony Larsen, 59. The criminal investigation is continuing.
The Lincoln County Major Crime Team (MCT) was activated and are currently investigating the incident. The MCT is composed of Detectives from the Lincoln City, Lincoln County Sheriff, Newport, Toledo and Oregon State Police Departments, as well as members of the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
Persons with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact the Newport Police Department. The Newport Police Tip Line is available at 541-574-5455, or Text-a-Tip at 541-270-1856 or tipline@newportpolice.net. If you have any information regarding this case, contact Detective Humphreys of the Newport Police Department at 541-574-3348.
