Newport resident Ryan Steven Gaskins is facing charges of Murder, Assault II and Strangulation relating to the homicide of his 34-year-old girlfriend Alexandra Prezioso.
Gaskins, 27, was indicted by the Lincoln County Grand Jury on Dec. 31 after being identified as a person of interest by the Newport Police Department. The indicment came after a three-part Grand Jury session, which began on Nov. 5.
On Oct. 27, Prezioso was reported missing by a family member. Officers responded to the original complaint and later learned that a family member had discovered Prezioso’s Newport home had been ‘ransacked.’ During their investigation, officers located Prezioso deceased in the home and ruled her death as suspicious.
An autopsy confirmed that Prezioso died as a result of homicidal violence and the Lincoln County Major Crime Team identified Gaskins as a suspect. Newport Police referred to Gaskins as Prezioso’s ‘live-in’ boyfriend.
Gaskins, who was in custody at the Lincoln County Jail after an Oct. 29 arrest on unrelated charges, has now been charged for the above offenses and is scheduled for arraignment today (Jan. 2). He will remain in the Lincoln County Jail with his bail set at $1 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.