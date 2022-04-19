The City of Newport Parks and Recreation Department is in the process of updating its Business Plan for Recreational Services and your opinion is needed to help guide the city with services that are provided through the recreation facilities.
What will the Recreation Business Plan do?
It will provide the city a chance to analyze the department's strengths and weaknesses, the opportunities they can embrace and the threats they face. The plan will provide city administration and policy makers insight into the structure and management of the department through its marketing, financial and operational plans. This plan will help the city see the bigger picture, plan ahead, make important decisions and improve the overall likelihood of success for the city and the community.
The purpose of the plan is for it to be the road map for the next five years in providing responsible services to the public by the recreation division. It will assist staff in identifying goals and quantifying the strategies that they will use to achieve those goals. Please take the time to participate and share your input in this survey.
Complete the Newport Recreation Facilities and Programs Needs Survey, available now through April 22. For more information, please contact Mike Cavanaugh at 541-574-5453 or m.cavanaugh@newportoregon.gov.
El Departamento de Parques y Recreación de la Ciudad de Newport está en el proceso de actualizar su Plan de Negocios paralos Servicios Recreativos y su opinión es necesaria para ayudar guiar a la Ciudad con los servicios que se proporcionan a través de nuestras excelentes instalaciones de recreación.
¿Qué hará el Plan de Negocios de Recreación?
Proporcionará a la Ciudad la oportunidad de analizar los puntos fuertes y débiles del departamento, las oportunidades que podemos aprovechar y las amenazas a las que nos enfrentamos. El plan proporcionará a la administración municipal y a los responsables políticos una visión de la estructura y la administración del departamento a través de sus planes de mercadotecnia, financieros y operativos. Este plan ayudará a la ciudad a ver el panorama general, a planificar con antelación, a tomar decisiones importantes y a mejorar la probabilidad general de éxito para la ciudad y nuestra comunidad.
El propósito del plan es que sea el plan de acción para los próximos cinco años en la prestación de servicios responsables al público por parte de la División de Recreación. Ayudará al personal a identificar los objetivos y a cuantificar las estrategias que utilizarán para alcanzar esas metas. Por favor, tómese el tiempo para participar y compartir su opinión en esta encuesta.
Complete laEncuesta de Necesidades de Instalaciones y Programas de Recreación de Newport(disponible ahora-4/22/22). Para obtener más información, comuníquese con Mike Cavanaugh 541-574-5453 o m.cavanaugh@newportoregon.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.