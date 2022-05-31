The City of Newport Parks and Recreation Department is developing a five-year business plan that will chart a path to provide the best possible operation of the Recreation Center, the Aquatic Center, and the 60+ Center.
Last fall, the city hired BarryDunn, a national management consulting firm to complete the business plan. The consultants started the planning process last November and are now ready to share the initial findings at a public forum on June 3, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. The presentation will focus on what was learned from the community engagement process, results from a community-wide survey, demographics of the community, national, state, and local trends that may impact the Newport community in the future, and a detailed analysis of the recreation programs.
We need your help! No decisions have been made and your input is very much needed to both confirm our findings and provide additional input into community recreation needs and desires.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. June 3 at Newport Recreation Center.
For more information, please contact Mike Cavanaugh at 541-574-5453 or m.cavanaugh@newportoregon.gov.
El Departamento de Parques y Recreación de la Ciudad de Newport está desarrollando un plan de negocios de cinco años que trazará un camino para proporcionar la mejor operación posible del Centro de Recreación, el Centro Acuático y el Centro 60+.
El otoño pasado, la ciudad contrató a BarryDunn, una empresa nacional de consultoría de administración para completar el plan de negocios. Los consultores comenzaron el proceso de planificación el noviembre pasado y ahora están listos para compartir los hallazgos iniciales en un foro público en XXX, XX. La presentación se centrará en lo que se aprendió del proceso de participación comunitaria, los resultados de una encuesta en toda la comunidad, la demografía de la comunidad, las tendencias nacionales, estatales y locales que pueden afectar a la comunidad de Newport en el futuro, y un análisis detallado de los programas de recreación.
¡Necesitamos tu ayuda! No se han tomado decisiones y su aporte es muy necesario para confirmar nuestros hallazgos y proporcionar información adicional sobre las necesidades y deseos de recreación de la comunidad.
La reunión se llevará a cabo el 3 de junio a las 6:00 p.m.
Para obtener más información, comuníquese con Mike Cavanaugh 541-574-5453 o m.cavanaugh@newportoregon.gov.
