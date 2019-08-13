The Newport Police Department is pleased to announce the newest addition to our K9 program.
K9 Zoe and her Handler, Officer Aaron Bales, recently passed their Oregon Police Canine Association (OPCA) certification test to become a Certified Narcotic Detection Team. K9 Zoe is a two year old Belgian Malinois trained to detect the odor of Methamphetamine, Heroin and Cocaine.
K9 Zoe and Officer Bales completed several weeks of training prior to taking their OPCA certification test. K9 Zoe and Officer Bales will be assigned to the Patrol Division and working opposite shifts of K9 Nero and Officer Randall.
The addition of K9 Zoe will allow NPD to have the opportunity to have K9 coverage seven days a week to better serve our community.
