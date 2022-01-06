On January 5, 2022, Newport Police officers were dispatched to the TLC FIBRE Credit Union, located at 1625 N. Coast Hwy in Newport, Oregon, on a report of a robbery.
The suspect was described as a white male adult approximately 5’6”, thin build, with dark colored hair. He was wearing a yellow colored bandana over his nose and lower face area. The suspect was wearing blue jeans and a blue plaid colored shirt under a black jacket, with a dark colored ballcap and white tennis shoes with a dark stripe.
The suspect gave a note to the bank teller that demanded all of the money be placed into a bag, which he handed her. The suspect then fled from the store on foot in an unknown direction of travel with an unknown disclosed amount of cash.
No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.
Photos of the suspect from bank surveillance are attached.
If you have any information about this incident please contact Detective Kraig Mitchell at 541-574-3348.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.