Newport Police Department officers were dispatched Feb. 7 to the Washington Federal Bank, located at 505 N. Coast Hwy in Newport, on a report of a robbery.
According to police, the suspect was described as a white male adult approximately 5’10”, thin build, and had a light complexion. The suspect was wearing blue jeans and a white colored hoodie with red writing under a black jacket and wearing a blue New York Giants ballcap. He was wearing a green colored bandana over his face.
The suspect gave a note to the bank teller that demanded all of the money be placed into a bag, which he handed her. The suspect then fled from the bank with an unknown disclosed amount of cash. The suspect is believed to have entered a black Mercedes sedan, or similar vehicle and fled south on Hwy 101.
No injuries were reported as a result of this incident, police reported.
If you have any information about this incident please contact Detective Kraig Mitchell at 541-574-3348.
