The Newport Police Department was alerted to a reported rape and sex abuse of an 11-year-old Lincoln County resident that occurred on Dec. 8.
An investigation was conducted and the victim was able to identify the suspect as Caleb Levi Colgan, 19, of Newport.
Colgan was interviewed at his residence in Newport on Dec. 10 and confirmed that the sexual assault occurred. Colgan was arrested and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail. Colgan's bail is set at $250,000.
On Dec. 17, Colgan was indicted by the Lincoln County Grand Jury on charges of first degree rape, three counts of first degree sex abuse, two counts of first degree sodomy, two counts of strangulation, two counts of first degree unlawful sexual penetration and luring a minor.
During the investigation, Detective’s learned Colgan may have had contact with additional juveniles. If anyone knows of inappropriate contact with Colgan, please contact Det. Mitch France at the Newport Police Department.
