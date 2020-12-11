On Thursday Dec. 10, at approximately 4:19 p.m., Newport Police Officers were alerted to a male subject, who was described as wearing a red Santa Claus suit, walking south on Highway 101 with a handgun in his hand.
Dispatch received multiple calls regarding the man with the gun.
Newport officers quickly located the male, later identified as 25-year-old Jeffrey Owen Stamps. Officers contacted Stamps and while attempting to pat Stamps down for weapons, Stamps began resisting and attempted to draw a handgun from his waistband.
Officers deployed a TASER which only had a limited effect. Stamps then began to physically assault one of the Officers. Stamps then ran across Highway 101. While crossing the Highway Stamps dropped the handgun and it was recovered from the middle of the highway. The handgun was later found to be an all-black, replica, CO2 powered BB gun.
Stamps eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident. Stamps was uninjured and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail on the following charges:
Assaulting a Public Safety Officer (Class C Felony)
Menacing (Class A Misdemeanor)
Resisting Arrest (Class A Misdemeanor)
Interfering with a Peace Officer (Class A Misdemeanor)
Disorderly Conduct II (Class B Misdemeanor)
One Officer was treated and released from Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital for the injuries he received during the altercation.
