The Newport City Council is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the planning commission. The term expires on Dec. 31.
The City of Newport's planning commission is authorized by ORS 227.020 (Oregon Revised Statutes) and Section 2.05.003 of the city's municipal code. The planning commission is comprised of seven appointed members, whom are city volunteers serving three-year terms. The planning commission makes decisions directly on various land use issues as well as provides recommendations to the city council on land use matters.
The planning commission meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month. If this falls on a holiday, the meeting is moved to Tuesday. Work sessions are typically held at 6 p.m., with regular sessions starting at 7 p.m.
Volunteer applications are available on the city’s website at www.newportoregon.gov, under the “committees” link, or by calling Peggy Hawker, at 541.574.0613. Deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Friday, May 20. Council will review the applications, and candidates will be interviewed at an upcoming city council meeting, at which an appointment may be made.
