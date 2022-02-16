Newport City Council voiced their support during a council meeting Monday, Feb. 7, for a county-wide straw vote for Lincoln County to become carbon neutral by 2035. The county has not yet decided on whether to put the vote on the ballot in November.
Martin Desmond, representing Citizens for a Better Lincoln County and Bill Kucha, representing 350 Oregon Central Coast, addressed the council during the meeting. The question the two organizations would like to see before the voters is whether Lincoln County should establish a target to become carbon neutral by 2035.
“We met with each of the county commissioners during the past month and had productive conversations with them,” Desmond said. “About a week and a half ago, a couple of our partners gave a presentation to the Waldport City Council about this request.”
Desmond said he has spoken to the Toledo City Council, the Lincoln City Council and spoke before the Yachats City Council last week and the council passed a motion in support of the measure being put on the ballot.
Desmond said they are not asking the council to necessarily weigh in on the measure itself. They are asking the council to send a letter to the county commissioners, asking for their support to put the measure on the ballot in November. It is part of the effort to get the community more engaged.
“We’ve already done a climate action study,” Desmond said. “This is simply adopting a voluntary goal.”
The two organizations asked the council to pass a motion supporting their request for the climate straw vote to be placed on the ballot, Desmond added.
“Assuming that the commissioners agree to this and it passed, it just says ‘I pledge to do this,’” Councilor Jan Kaplan said. “It seems like it’s a way to try to engage conversation.”
Desmond said this is an opportunity for the community to discuss what can be done to address climate change and goes back to the individual person and businesses to start thinking about how they can start becoming carbon neutral. The idea is not to add to the problem.
The groups understand ‘carbon neutral’ to mean a state of zero-net carbon dioxide emissions. Efforts to achieve carbon neutrality would include all efforts that go toward reducing carbon in the atmosphere such as electrification of utilities, transportation, heating, comprehensive recycling, working toward a circular economy, plant-based diets, and more.
“I think there’s great value in stimulating community conversation on this topic,” Councilor Cynthia Jacobi said. “I would whole-heartedly support this straw vote.”
Council President CM Hall said the measure needs to be coupled with a public education campaign and it needs a clear explanatory statement on the ballot.
The council voted 6-1 in support of the measure being placed on the ballot.
The cost of the straw vote is $3,700. The organizations have stated in a letter to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners that they would be happy to pay the full amount. They also state that they will be forming a political action committee to conduct a public education and outreach effort. The organizations also suggested that the commissioners include the topic in an upcoming public works session.
