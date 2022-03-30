Newport City Council directed city administration Monday, March 21, to look at financial options to support Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital’s proposed residential treatment facility for substance use disorders.
The facility will serve adults with substance use disorder from across Oregon, with priority given to residents of Lincoln County. As a nonprofit health care provider, Samaritan does not turn anyone away for inability to pay.
Lesley Ogden, chief executive officer for Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital and Pacific Communities Hospital, said they have been talking about this proposal for years and who might be a partner.
The district purchased a facility that was previously Graceland Care Homes, an adult foster care facility. The location had been vacant for some time.
“That facility went through a 60-day due diligence period and was found to be very appropriate for a substance abuse treatment facility use,” Ogden said. “In a very bold leadership move, Pacific Communities Health District placed an offer on that property of $950,000 and that was accepted.”
Samaritan Health Services is committed to operating a recovery center in Lincoln County and needs partners to finance the capital costs for the facility.
“We’re going to need some help getting this facility paid for in that the facility as is, is not able to support everything that we need it to be,” Ogden said. “It does not currently have any sort of medical space or enough office space. It doesn’t have a commercial kitchen or a joint place to sit down and eat a meal.”
The facility is planned to have 16 beds with some shared rooms if possible.
“The facility, as it is now, is a 12-bed facility,” Ogden said. “If we can, and we’re able to with COVID restrictions, will easily be able to make with some shared rooms a 16-bed facility.”
Partner organizations are being asked to play a part in the project. She proposed the city contribute by waiving the particular infrastructure sort of charges that would come their way.
“We have many, many other partners to have the same discussion with,” Ogden said. “The really great thing is no one is saying no. Everyone is saying yes.”
Ursula Marinelli, coastal foundations director for Samaritan Foundations, said health and human services has said Oregon is number two in the country for substance use disorder and it would be great to have that facility locally. People have to drive to Corvallis to seek treatment.
“We are working with our government liaison, who works with Samaritan, regarding connecting with those states Legislation dollars that have been given through state Legislation to Oregon Health Authority,” said Marinelli.
Marinelli said there is theoretically funds available for this kind of program.
Samaritan has one of these centers in Lebanon.
“We’ll be sharing an operations director, a medical director between the two facilities,” Ogden said.
City Manager Spencer Nebel said if the council is interested in participating financially in this project, they should look at a dollar contribution. The city will be receiving a settlement from the opioids class action suit. Those funds have to be used to address the opioid crisis.
“We’re supposed to get about $18,000 over an 18-year period of those funds,” Nebel said.
The council agreed to direct city administration to look at financial options to support the project and will bring back to the council for review and potential approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.