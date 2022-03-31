Federal funding
The Newport City Council will hold a public hearing on the use of the Coronavirus State and Local Recovery Fund (CSLRF) monies which are part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding that provides direct assistance to state, local, and tribal governments across the country to support the response to, and recovery from, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The public hearing will be held during the city council meeting at 6 p.m. April 4 in the city council chambers of the Newport City Hall.

The city council previously established a preliminary list of projects for the use of ARPA funds. These projects include:

Upper Big Creek Dam repairs - $220,000

Big Creek Dam Preliminary Design - $800,000

Soccer Field Development - $500,000

Minnie Street Pump Station - $300,000

Water and Wastewater Master Plan - $200,000

Wastewater Plant Improvements - $190,613

Homelessness Match Funding - $200,000

These projects total $2,410,613, which is the city’s funding allotment. Overall, the allocation will benefit a number of areas in the community.

The city appreciates the role of its federal officials in working together to develop a funding program that will make meaningful differences in Newport and communities across the nation.

The public is welcome and encouraged to attend the public hearing, at city hall on April 4. Questions may be directed to p.hawker@newportoregon.gov.

