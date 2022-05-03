Spencer Nebel, Newport city manager, announced the hiring of Erik Glover, as Newport’s assistant city manager/city recorder. Glover will begin work for the city on May 4. He is currently city administrator for the City of Moro.
Glover was the top candidate following an extensive recruitment process, which included individual interviews, group interviews, and a variety of assessments. He brings a wide range of experience to Newport having performed nearly every municipal task at the City of Moro. Nebel reported that he is “excited about Erik’s local government experience in Moro, and believes it will translate well to Newport.”
Glover reported, “Newport is the one place that always stood out to me during trips to the Oregon coast. I recognized the unique mix of the agriculture and timber industries, fisheries, tourism, and recreation represented a special opportunity. Newport is large enough to provide many incredible amenities and city services, an ideal place to live, work, and play, while still small enough to maintain a strong sense of community. I knew the city was not without challenge, but when I saw the opening, I jumped at the chance to become part of the management team.”
Glover added, “I am excited and honored to join the City of Newport and work with an outstanding team of professionals in one of the most energetic communities along the Oregon coast. All of these attributes make Newport ideal for me, both personally and professionally, and I am grateful for the opportunity to become a part of this community.
Please join the City of Newport in welcoming Glover to the community.
