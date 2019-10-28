On Oct. 27, at 6:37 p.m., Newport Officers responded to a reported burglary and missing person report at a residence in the 500 block of W. Olive St. in Newport.
The investigation led to the discovery of a deceased a 34-year-old Newport woman. The death was identified as suspicious.
Newport Officers secured the scene and notified the Lincoln County Major Crime Team, which is comprised of investigators from Lincoln County Law Enforcement Agencies. Investigators identified there is not an ongoing threat to the community.
The identity of the deceased subject in being withheld at this time. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.