On Tuesday, July 12, the City of Newport will begin its annual dust abatement program. Lignin Sulfonate will be applied to approximately 10 miles of gravel roads in the city. Trucks will be applying the material for two to three days between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Lignin Sulfonate is an environmentally safe product widely used for dust control on gravel roads. Here are a few facts:
● When the material is applied it will be wet and sticky, for a few days until it dries.
● This product is water-soluble. If it gets on your car or shoes, simply wash with soap and water.
● The material is not toxic to animals or humans. If your pets get it on their paws, it will not hurt them to lick it.
● Lignin Sulfonate is certified organic and is used in cattle feed and crop fertilizers.
● The material generally has a sweet molasses or barbeque smell that lasts for a few days.
The city thanks residents for patience as it conducts this important community service.
