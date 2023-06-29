Sometimes, Oregonians don’t get everything they want from the Legislature, even after a 160-day session. And sometimes, not even a governor can convince enough legislators to pass a bill.

Governor Speaks

Gov. Tina Kotek speaks during an interview with the Oregon Capital Chronicle in the ceremonial office of the state library in Salem on May 17, 2023. Kotek talked to reporters on Wednesday, June 18, 2023, about the legislative session.

Now, Gov. Tina Kotek is mapping out a future strategy after the Senate killed her proposal on changing the land-use law so cities can extend their urban growth boundaries which designate the area where contractors can build. The measure, House Bill 3414, was a key part of her push to expand the state’s long-term housing supply by adding more flexibility for city land use. It’s part of Kotek’s wider push to address the state’s homelessness crisis and housing shortage.

