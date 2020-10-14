Election season is upon us, and there are several contested positions voters will decide upon in local Lincoln County elections.
In Lincoln City, citizens will vote for a new City Council member in Ward 2, due to a recent resignation. With one person already throwing their name in the hat for the position, Lincoln City resident Carolyn Nguyen felt representative government works best when voters have a choice, which is why she chose to run for the position.
“I am running for City Council because I’m employed in the private sector,” Nguyen said. “I understand the concerns of the working class and I have common sense. Citizens care about having leadership that values safety, security and economic prosperity. I am confident that my background and values align with this vision for Lincoln City.”
Nguyen works full time as a Claims Adjuster in the private sector, which she has done for 28 years. According to her, the job requires her to handle complex cases that require knowledge of contract law and expertise in customer service, investigation, evaluation and negotiation of commercial, farm, auto and personal injury claims.
Nguyen acknowledge that current City Council members are hard working elected volunteers, but they are human and she feels their is often pressure on them when making unpopular decisions.
“Tough criticism and requests for accountability and transparency from the public may cause members of Council to get tunnel vision,” Nguyen said. “I hope to bring a fresh perspective, positive energy and a willingness to work together for the future of our town.”
2020 has been a difficult year for much of the world and with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the impact has been felt by small businesses all over, including Lincoln City. Coupled with the recent wildfires in North Lincoln County, the pandemic has cause unemployment to rise and housing to be of short order. These are some of the issues Nguyen hopes she’ll be able to address if elected.
“We have a housing shortage as it is, due to the large numbers of VRD’s in town,” Nguyen said. “Homelessness, substance abuse and mental illness are at crisis levels in Lincoln City. As a member of City Council, I will commit to finding ways to address the needs of our citizens and broker wrap around services to support our community.”
As ballots begin to flood our local mailboxes, Nguyen asks the citizens of Lincoln City for their vote.
“I am not a politician. I am a citizen tax payer of this town and I want to make sure our tax dollars are spent wisely and conservatively,” Nguyen said. “I do not believe in defunding the police or first responders. I will be an engaged, visible and an accountable member of Council. I will ask hard questions and vote with common sense.”
