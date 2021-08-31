Roadwork sign

 The City of Newport advises that there will be night work on Highway 101 in South Beach, from SE Ferry Slip to the bridge. Paving activities are anticipated from 7 PM to 6 AM, starting the night of August 29 through the night of September 3, and the nights of September 7, 8, and 9.

