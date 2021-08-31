The City of Newport advises that there will be night work on Highway 101 in South Beach, from SE Ferry Slip to the bridge. Paving activities are anticipated from 7 PM to 6 AM, starting the night of August 29 through the night of September 3, and the nights of September 7, 8, and 9.
View the online version of our 2021 Salute to the U.S. Coast Guard publication here!
