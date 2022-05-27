ODOT has advised that night work is scheduled for Yaquina Bay Bridge. The contractor will have a single lane closure with flaggers.
The night work is scheduled starting Tuesday night, May 31, and finishing Thursday morning, June 2. The lane closure will be nightly, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. The purpose of the closure is to bring scaffolding material to the center of the bridge. No actual work on the deck is scheduled.
The contractor knows it is halibut season and there may be extra traffic in the early morning. ODOT will post additional information on Trip Check and update the project website.
