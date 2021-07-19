The Oregon Chapter of the American Cetacean Society (ACS) is hosting its Ninth Annual Summer Whale Watch Weekend on July 31 and August 1, 2021 at Boiler Bay State Park, Depoe Bay.
ACS volunteer members and Certified Naturalists will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day to help you watch for whales and other wildlife as well as provide information on whales, dolphins, porpoises and their habitats. This family friendly event is free, open to the public and fun for all ages.
COVID-19 Pandemic Considerations We require everyone to follow current CDC, state and local guidelines for prevention of Connived. Hand sanitizer will be available.
No worries about seasickness, this is an eco-friendly shore based whale watch.
You can observe the whales in their natural habitat without causing a disturbance. Here are a few of the things you can learn: What is a cetacean? What are the differences between a dolphin and porpoise? What is baleen? What whales, dolphins and porpoises are found off the Oregon Coast? What do they eat (prey) and what eats them (predators)? What are the threats affecting them? What can I do to help? Along with answers to your other cetacean questions.
The most frequently observed cetaceans along the Oregon Coast are gray whales. Learn about the Pacific Coast Feeding Group of gray whales and the myth of resident whales.
Whales are facing many threats and some species and populations are on the verge of extinction. Learn how you can make a difference wherever you live in the world. Join us for a fun and educational weekend.
The American Cetacean Society is the oldest whale conservation organization in the world, founded in 1967. The mission of this all volunteer non-profit is to protect whales, dolphins, porpoises, and their habitats through public education, research grants, and conservation actions.
Information on the ACS can be found on the website: acsonline.org. You can also find us on Facebook at American Cetacean Society Oregon Chapter.
Contact Joy Primrose, ACS Oregon Chapter President at marine_lover4ever@yahoo.com or (541) 517-8754 for more information.
