Prior to the almost $4 million dollar remodel that began in March of 2019, no part of the Bob Everest Station 14 had a sprinkler system. Rob Dahlman, Fire Chief for North Lincoln Fire & Rescue District #1, is a proponent of residents having sprinkler systems in their homes if at all possible, but there wasn’t even a system at the fire house. Now, they not only have a sprinkler system, but also a security system, a generator, solar panels, an elevator, an energy efficient furnace system with air scrubbers and so much more.
In addition to an almost $1 million seismic rehabilitation grant from the state, the cost for the remodel was primarily paid for with a bond from 2018. There were three buildings including the original station that was built in 1964, another section that was built in 1975 and another built in 1991 that were all combined to make one large building.
They have training rooms, individual bunk rooms and living quarters for three firefighters on each shift, and a little room to grow. They are now able to store their gear in one room and have a much-needed decontamination room. As firefighters have a greater risk of cancer than the general population, having machines that will wash out carcinogens helps protect them.
Another safety measure was to add hose attachments that attach to the exhaust pipe of the trucks in the bays and directs it outside, so that when the trucks are running, they aren’t exposing everyone in the garage to carcinogens.
Because the station is a public building, they were required to make sure everything complies with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) regulations, including the elevator.
The size of the project required them to improve the sidewalks. Dahlam said the requirements from the Oregon Department of Transportation and City of Lincoln City added another $750,000 to the price tag.
One aspect of the project that has been a money saver is a reduction in operational costs due to the LED lighting, the high efficiency furnace, a gas stove in the kitchen, and solar panels.
“We have more people here but because of the efficiency, the cost is less,” Dahlam said.
They’ve been back in the building for more than a year, but due to COVID-19, they weren’t able to invite the public there to see all of the improvements. They are having an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on August 14 where folks can see the changes and fire trucks and their Humvees which are set up for water rescues.
NW Natural will be serving burgers and they’ll have information tables from the CERT Team, County Emergency Management, a Wildfire Education table and a table for recruiting prospective volunteers.
Volunteer firefighters
Dahlman himself started as a volunteer firefighter in 1990.
“Most of our employees were once volunteers,” he said. “But the average volunteer lasts two to five years, so we’re always looking for people to fill those holes.”
Volunteers are subject to a background check, a physical, drug testing, and state training to be certified. If they want to also become an EMT, it takes two terms of school for that training. While the fire district will cover tuition costs of that, and volunteers get some limited benefits, they aren’t employees and don’t get paid. Still, he said no one does it for the money.
“It’s the greatest job in the world, it really is,” he said. “Not many people get to do what we experience.”
He said all firefighters are held to the highest standards because they have instant respect from the community before they even know their name. They currently have 32 volunteers in the district.
“We really are careful about who we select,” he said. “We have certain standards we hold people to … paid and volunteer.”
Current demands and funding
Between fire calls, water rescues, pubic assists, car crashes, illegal burns and more, they average 10 calls each day. At this station, they have three firefighters staffed at a time and they work 48 hours on, 96 hours off.
“We’re the busiest fire district in the county,” Dalhman said.
The firefighters at Bob Everest Station 14 cover 40 percent of all of the calls in the district. Dalhman said Lincoln City is anything but a sleepy little town and that the calls are definitely not just related to tourists.
Fire district operations are funded by a levy on property taxes. The current rate is 84 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. This funding is set to expire on June 30, 2022.
In May of this year, the voters were asked to increase the amount to $1.22 per $1,000 and it was voted down by 20 votes. The increase, set for five years, would allow the district to hire seven more firefighters and in effect drastically improve response time, Dalhman said.
They will again put it before voters in November. Dalhman said the amount would not change as they did their projections for cost five years out and that is the amount they will need for general operations. Regardless, some form of levy must pass by June 30, 2022 in order to avoid layoffs, Dalhman said.
