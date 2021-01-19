North Lincoln Fire and Rescue (NLFR) Chief Rob Dahlman announced last week the sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit filed in 2019 has officially been resolved.
In July of 2019, former firefighter Phillip Rilatos filed a lawsuit against the NLFR claiming he was sexually harassed and then retaliated against after he complained. Rilatos alleged he was terminated by the department in April 2019 as retaliation for reporting the harassment.
During the regularly scheduled Jan. 13 NLFR Board meeting, Chief Dahlman said he had receive a document from special districts insurance that closes out the Rilatos claim against the fire district. Dahlman said the resolution is that all matters related to the case have been resolved.
“They’ve been resolved because the Lincoln County courts refused to hear his case because it didn’t have the material facts it needed to go through the court system,” Dahlman told the Board last week. “So that’s all done, it’s been resolved.”
Dahlman noted how much it costs special districts to defend fire districts through lawsuits of this nature and said he was ‘shocked,’ as it totaled to over $100,000 for their attorney fees and all the filings.
Rilatos was also seeking $126,246 in lost wages, $1,873,760 for non-economic damages and for NLFR to pay his legal fees.
Dahlman said after the first tort claim was filed it was thrown out of court. Then a second one was filed that was also thrown out of court. Dahlman said Rilatos had 30 days from that date to refile and that ended on Dec. 18.
“As far as that’s concerned, we’re finished. It’s been put to rest,” Dahlman said. “We prevailed, I think we did the right thing and we didn’t have any issues in spite of all the other things that happened.”
