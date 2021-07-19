NLFR SHOPS LOCAL FOR DISASTER SUPPLIES

For the past three years, North Lincoln Fire and Rescue has partnered with Bruce Polvi from Lincoln City Sporting Goods to purchase their annual disaster preparedness supplies. NLFR receives a $2,500 grant from the county and they match it to spend a total of $5,000. The supplies are dispersed throughout the fire district to provide emergency food, water purification, and sheltering equipment that can be accessed with a moments notice. Paramedic Brandon Bowers who oversees the program is pictured with Bruce Polvi showing a portion of this year’s purchase. NLFR is grateful to Polvi for his dedication to preparedness and maximizing the public dollars they spend.
