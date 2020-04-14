Just after 12 p.m. on April 13, North Lincoln Fire and Rescue (NLFR) crews responded to a single vehicle that had crashed into a tree at a high rate of speed near the intersection of NE East Devils Lake Rd. and Hwy 101.
NLFR reported that the driver was pinned inside the vehicle and had to be extricated using hydraulic tools. Also on scene were Oregon State Police, Oregon Department of Transportation, Lincoln City Police Department and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).
Life Flight was called in and landed in the nearby Faith Baptist Church parking lot, where the lone occupant of the vehicle was then transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Trauma Center in Corvallis with life threatening injuries.
The driver’s current condition is unknown at this time. The cause of the crash is being investigated by the LCSO.
“Great teamwork by both career and volunteer firefighters from NLFR and our partners, Pacific West Ambulance,” NLFR officials said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.