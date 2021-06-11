After an extensive search and interview process, Natalie Schaefer, EdD, has been selected to serve as the executive director of the North Lincoln Hospital Foundation beginning June 1.
Schaefer’s career spans K-12 education, higher education, nonprofit administration, real estate, corporate philanthropy and park interpretation. She is a seasoned fundraiser with more than 25 years of philanthropic experience working with individuals and families, corporations, foundations and governmental entities. A native of northern California, she and her husband, Michael, have recently relocated to their “forever home” in Depoe Bay.
“Two elders have joined us on this move, my mom and my husband’s aunt, so the prospect of quality health care was paramount to my decision to accept this position, and the new Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital was a huge selling point,” Schaefer said. “I am thrilled to have been offered the opportunity to make a lasting influence in our new community through Samaritan Health Services. I can’t wait to begin!”
As executive director of the North Lincoln Hospital Foundation, she will collaborate with local foundation board members, her Samaritan Foundations colleagues, and community members in north Lincoln County with a singular goal: promoting excellence in health care by supporting Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital and initiatives for the health and well-being of the community through charitable giving.
A major project underway currently is raising funds to provide a new Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) unit directly adjacent to the emergency department of the new hospital, replacing an older unit.
The North Lincoln Hospital Foundation was founded in 1983. Since then, generous community partners have helped to purchase medical equipment for the hospital, enhance program services, provide financial support for patient and community wellness programs, and help low-income individuals obtain medical care.
To learn more, visit www.samhealth.org/Giving.
