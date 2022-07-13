North Lincoln Sanitary Service presented a rate review report to the Depoe Bay City Council Tuesday, July 5. This is an annual rate review.
North Lincoln Sanitary Service owner Tina French updated the council on what is new for garbage and recycling, as well as the rate review. The service requested a rate increase of 17 percent to bring them back in the operating ratio.
“We by code operate within an operating ratio that’s a sliding scale between 85 and 91 percent,” French said. “When we fall outside of that range, we reset to 88 percent.”
The sanitary service did not come to the council for a rate review last year because of the new composting program.
Normally, the sanitary service does a Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase. Significant increases to the service’s expenses include labor, as the minimum wage increase pushed up the service’s wages up five percent; disposal, with River Bend landfill closing in Yamhill County, Coffin Butte landfill has higher rates; and fuel, as solid waste removal trucks are fuel intensive.
When the compost program was passed, North Lincoln Sanitary Service gave options for a universal rate increase. Since it was a residential only program, it was decided that it would be a rate increase for residents only.
Commercial rates are less because they do not have mixed compost. The compost program is different from anything the sanitary service has done because it is residential customers only.
“Cities have liked to keep residential rates as low as possible, so they spread it across to commercial customers as well,” French said. “This did not go that way.”
French said Lincoln City is the only city in the county that requires service for garbage. The more people who have garbage service, the more the cost is spread out, French added.
North Lincoln Sanitary Service is a family-owned business and has been in business for 56 years. Their recycling has been the same since 2018. All mixed recycling collected stays domestic in the U.S.
“The fact that it’s all staying within our borders is a huge win,” French said.
There was a large bill passed that added things like computers, paint and mattresses for recycling. North Lincoln Sanitary Service has a full-service recycling center in Lincoln City.
The sanitary service has collected almost 200,000 tons of mixed compost in the first year, French added. There is 70 percent participation in the program from residential users.
“Items that we accept at the recycling center [is] constantly expanding,” French said.
There was a recent garbage truck fire in Lincoln City. This is the third fire in a year. The sanitary service is now able to recycle lithium-ion batteries.
“Lithium-ion batteries are a huge, huge problem in the solid waste industry,” French said. “A lithium-ion battery is a flat, nickel-sized battery. If you smash it, there is a small membrane in there and if that gets punctured, it combusts immediately.”
The public is asked not to throw these batteries in the trash but to recycle them with the recycling center.
French said there is a new app called North Lincoln Sanitary. The app will tell you what to do with specific items.
The recycling center is located at 1726 SE Hwy 101 in Lincoln City. For more information, visit http://www.northlincolnsanitary.com/
