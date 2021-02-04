North Lincoln Sanitary Service (NLSS) announced curbside Mixed Compostables service is coming March 1, 2021.
The 2018 Lincoln County Materials Management Plan established a county-wide organics recovery program as a top priority to meet State of Oregon waste reduction goals. The State of Oregon has set a Food Waste reduction goal of 25 percent by 2020. Over the last few years, Lincoln County, local cities, and the Solid Waste District, worked cooperatively with NLSS and added curbside yard debris/mix compostables service to their residential customers.
Organic materials collected in residential garbage roll carts are a significant part of waste communities send to the landfill each year, (roughly 1/3 of garbage is organic material). Many organic items being sent to the landfill, such as yard clippings, fruits & vegetables, and kitchen scraps, can instead be used to make nutrient rich compost. Each year, community composting programs divert significant tons of materials from being wasted in landfills.
NLSS will use an Automated Side Load garbage truck, similar to the recycle truck, to collect Mixed Compostables from North Lincoln County homes. The Mixed Compostables will be loaded into a 53-foot semi-trailer and transferred to Pacific Region Compost (PRC) near Monmouth for processing. Just like the landfill for garbage, PRC charges a per ton fee to dump the Mixed Compostables.
At PRC, the Mixed Compostables is turned, tended and aged in windrows until the organic materials breakdown to become a marketable nutrient rich compost. The process takes about 50-65 days depending on certain conditions, NLSS says.
The compost is then supplied to local farms, soil supply chains and bagged as garden compost. The compost produced helps farms and gardens enrich their soils and reduces their demand for fertilizers, pesticides, water and diverts much needed space in local landfills.
NLSS will begin delivering Mixed Compostable Roll Carts mid-February 2021. The 96-gallon Mixed Compostables roll carts will be blue with a brown lid, (Additional Roll Cart sizes will be made available if an accommodation is needed). Toter, the roll cart manufacturer will utilize their crews to deliver the new roll carts to NLSS customers. The delivery process will take approximately two weeks to complete.
Curbside Mixed Compostables pickups will begin March 1 with every other week service and will follow your co-mingled recycling pickup schedule. NLSS asks customers to place your Mixed Compostable roll cart out the night before your pickup day along with your co-mingled recycling roll cart.
NLSS will be sending a flyer in their February billing outlining the basic items that can go into your Mixed Compostable roll cart such as; lawn and tree clippings, weeds, leaves, kitchen scraps, vegetables, coffee grounds, kitchen food waste, bones, meat, cheese and pizza boxes. Items that may not go into your Mixed Compostable roll cart are; plastics of any kind (even compostable or biodegradable plastics), to-go food ware, animal waste, metal or any items you would not want in your garden or compost at home.
Remember, “If it Grows-It Goes,” NLSS says.
Around Earth Day, NLSS will bring a semi-trailer of finished nutrient rich compost from PRC and make it available to customers, free of charge, for use at their home. Check the NLSS Facebook page for updates on when they will be hosting a free compost pickup event.
Beginning April 1, residential customers will have a rate increase on their bill of $6.85 per month. If customers elect to not utilize the new Mixed Compostables service, the rate will still apply.
If you have any questions regarding the new service, call 541-994-5555. You may also check the NLSS website or Facebook page for additional information.
If you would like pickup reminders or to get your pickup schedule, search NLSS on Google Play or Apple App store and download the mobile app. You can enter your address and set up collection notifications which will alert you the night before your pickup day via text, push notification, phone call, or email. The app also has “Waste Wizard”, where you can search for an item and find out what roll cart the item goes into.
