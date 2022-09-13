The Oregon Nurses Association recently issued a press release concerning efforts to form a union at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, and hospital officials wish to clarify some of the information.

Hospital Statement

“Our nurses have the right to a secret ballot election to decide whether to unionize. However, the information they, and the public, are receiving from union officials may be incomplete and inaccurate,” Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital CEO Lesley Ogden, MD said.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Do you say grace before each meal?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.