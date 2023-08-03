A new cohort of healthcare professionals is set to begin their studies in the coming academic year. At Oregon Coast Community College, Medical Assistant and EMT program applications have been open for a few weeks, and the college has now opened the application period for its Nursing Assistant programs, levels one and two.
“The healthcare industry is growing and nursing assistants are in high demand,” OCCC Director of Nursing and Allied Health Dr. Crystal Bowman said. “The nursing assistant programs at OCCC will allow you to build relationships within the community and fulfill your passion for helping others and will provide you with a stable and rewarding career in healthcare with flexible work options and opportunities for continued learning and growth. For some, becoming a nursing assistant is the first step toward a broader career in healthcare.”
A nursing assistant, also known as a certified nursing assistant (CNA), is a crucial member of the healthcare team who provides essential support to patients and assists registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical nurses (LPNs) in various medical settings, such as hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, and home care.
The application periods for all four of these programs come to a close on Sept. 1, 2023.
Fall term starts Sept. 18
Students interested in Allied Health programs – or any other academic programs at the College, such as Transfer Degrees, Business, Teaching, Science, Welding, and more – are invited to attend one of the final two “On-the-Spot Admissions” events, set for Monday, Aug. 14 in Newport and Wednesday, Aug. 16 in Lincoln City.
At each event, prospective students can meet with student advisors, financial aid experts, and other College staff, and receive personalized assistance with every step of the application and registration process. There will still be time for students attending those August events to start at OCCC in the Fall term, which begins on September 18, 2023.
Alternatively, anyone interested in learning more about the upcoming term who is considering applying – or returning – to Oregon Coast Community College this Fall can start the process any time, but scheduling an appointment with a Student Success Coach, at oregoncoast.edu/advising or by calling 541-867-8501.
