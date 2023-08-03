Nursing Assistant Programs
Courtesy

A new cohort of healthcare professionals is set to begin their studies in the coming academic year. At Oregon Coast Community College, Medical Assistant and EMT program applications have been open for a few weeks, and the college has now opened the application period for its Nursing Assistant programs, levels one and two.

“The healthcare industry is growing and nursing assistants are in high demand,” OCCC Director of Nursing and Allied Health Dr. Crystal Bowman said. “The nursing assistant programs at OCCC will allow you to build relationships within the community and fulfill your passion for helping others and will provide you with a stable and rewarding career in healthcare with flexible work options and opportunities for continued learning and growth. For some, becoming a nursing assistant is the first step toward a broader career in healthcare.”

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Has summer gone by too fast?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.