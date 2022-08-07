The Lincoln City Council is scheduled Aug. 8, to consider a resolution that would establish parking and traffic control measures for a portion of NW Quay Drive, from Highway 101 to NW 32nd Street.

The resolution would prohibit on-street parking on both sides of the street of NW Quay Drive between Highway 101 and NW 32nd Street. The council discussed the resolution Monday, July 25, and voted to consider it during the August public meeting.

Council Meeting

A Lincoln City Council meeting is set for Monday, Aug. 8 to discuss parking and traffic issues along NW Quay Drive.
