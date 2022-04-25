City of Newport Water Distribution will be doing water service installations on NW Spring Street on Tuesday, April 26. Spring Street will be closed between NW 9th Street and NW 10th Street for the day.
Traffic will be re-routed per signage at the work site area. Please drive with caution and watch out for workers in the area.
Thank you for your patience and cooperation.
