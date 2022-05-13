Oregon Coast Council for the Arts gave an annual update regarding the activities of OCCA during a Newport City Council meeting Monday, May 2. OCCA manages the city-owned Performing Arts Center and Visual Arts center under contract with the city.
Executive Director Jason Holland began his position during the COVID-19 emergency. In the report, he details where the organization was a year ago and where they are now.
Holland states the first challenge in 2021 was to get the Newport Visual Arts Center and Newport Performing Arts Center reopened as soon as COVID-19 restrictions would allow. OCCA drew on resources from the city and county, as well as industry best practices from arts centers across the country to understand how to operate while keeping everyone safe.
The Visual Arts Center opened with reduced hours in January of 2021, after being closed for about six weeks. The Performing Arts Center opened for its first performance in July of 2021, with reduced capacity, after being closed for one year.
“For a period of time, it was interesting to see jury selection and trials happen inside the Performing Arts Center,” Holland said. “I think it was a perfect example of how we all just had to pivot during COVID.”
The statewide impact on the arts and culture sector in Oregon was significant, with a 32 percent drop in paid positions in the arts from 2019 versus 2021. Earned revenue went from $118.3 million in 2019 to $27 million in 2021, Holland reported.
After being shuttered for a year, efforts were made to improve the operational efficiency of the organization. Redundant or out of date software and services were eliminated.
“We started collaborating with community partners, which I think is really at the heart of what we do,” Holland said after the organization opened back up last summer.
The Performing Arts Center is seeing more performances. Holland said it has been great seeing audiences in the theater again.
“The new kiln is functional at the VAC,” Holland said. “That’s allowed for a number of classes to happen.”
There will be a play camp for kids for six weeks this summer.
“We have a new Artist in Residence Program starting with Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area starting next month, which is the first time we’ve done that,” Holland said.
Over the next 12 months, OCCA will lead the charge for Lincoln County’s participation in the 6th Arts & Economic Prosperity study. This is a national study of the economic impact of the nonprofit arts and culture industry, as well as the event-related spending by patrons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.