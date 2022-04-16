Winter 2022 brought a return to in-person classes for many students at OCCC, who continue to exhibit incredible resiliency during the pandemic. In addition to adjusting to online learning – and, in many cases, the return to in-person instruction – balancing college classes can be challenging for students who work full time or who work multiple jobs, and for those who are parents at a time when the paucity of childcare resources is extreme.

In the midst of all this, Oregon Coast Community College students have shown grit and determination in pursuit of their studies. College staff and faculty congratulate all our students for their perseverance, and today we salute those students recognized as recipients of the College’s Honor Roll, Dean’s List, and President’s List for Winter 2022.

To be eligible, students must have completed a minimum of six graded credits during the term and have met the GPA requirements for the given level of honors.

Honors List, 3.25-3.49 Grade Point Average

Tanaya R. Brown

Emilee J. Carpenter

Lia Clark

Sarah E. Colton

Diego B. Elizondo

Mahala E .Fisher

Timothy N. Florez Jr.

Catherine A. Forney

Robin L. Macias

Delayna M. O'Daniels-Davis

Lydia Pearce

Noah S. Rislov

Maleah K .Smith

Sarah J. Smith

Jerry A. Sneed

Tristan A. Sudborough

Tirzah J. Votaw

Jennifer A. Walker

Caleb J. Williams

Dean’s List, 3.5-3.74 Grade Point Average

DeeAnne R. Barnhart

Larenda J. Bennett

Yvonne K. Brown

Cristeresa Camacho Ponciano

Jo A. Davey

Gracee Esquivel

Jessica A. Eubank

Courtland R. Garrett

Tyson A. Gaylor

Jennifer l. Gomez

Morgan Hinds

Kieren A. Kangiser

Xitlali M. Mason

Liam J. McConnell

Cesar D. Mendoza Ramirez

Robert A. Miranda

Hope T. Poet

Patrick Reece

Tatiyanna J. Shroyer

Lindsay N. Silvia

Jasmine M. Sutherland

Randee Taylor

MacKayla L. Tokar

President’s List, 3.75-4.0 Grade Point Average

Tessa Adamson

Josie M. Bacholl

Diana Ayllin Baltazar Gonzalez

Jessica J. Beehner

Nicholas Belleque

Sara E. Birman

Chyanna G. Blackburn

Sierra N. Block

Heather Bridges

Leah Carpenter

Michelle L. Cottrell

Savannah L. Craycraft

Cortney M. Delohery

Elizabeth Emmett

Rebekah E. Fink

Hallee K. Flatt

Sally M. Flatt

Bailey K. Golden

Olivia C. Gomez

Tasha M. Grunder

Tammy K. Harris

Jesus N. Hernandez

Nicole L. Hite

Nathaniel Hovey

Jordana S. Johnson

Shelby Johnston

Rhyan S. Kelley

Tiffany A. Kinser

Katie Kirk-Brown

Katia Kyte

Brett J. Lane JR

Rita L. Latta

Coral A. Lehrman

Michael Lewis

Eva Lichner

Joel J. Lorenzo

Nashika T. Mackey

Kamryn L. Mahlberg

Leta L. Main

Paige E. Mashman

Tayler L. McAlpine

Alyssa R. Mcclinton-Leigh

Avery Nightingale

Kaci L. Noah

Chloe S. Oyala

Robyn C. Parrish

Travis E. Payne

Estella C. Prince

Jennifer Rogge

Spencer J. Romero-Smith

Justin J. Salisbury

Jessica A. Sanders

Mary K. Schwarz

Jessica M. Smith

Nicholas J. Spangler

Franklin J. Strength

Brooke A. Thomas

McKenzie R. Thomas

Cameron C. Vasquez

Liza Walker

Jennifer Y. Walsh

Samuel W. Watson

Jade Weber

William N. Wood

Hope Yarbrough

Harmony Zelinka

Oregon Coast’s Summer 2022 term begins on June 27. Many students start their academic journeys in the summer term – wrapping up one or two prerequisite courses for their planned degree program, or simply taking courses that are of particular interest.

Prospective students, and their friends and family, can learn about classes, meet with student success coaches, get information about financial aid, and take campus tours during the upcoming spring College & Career Nights, held at the Central County Campus in Newport, April 26 and May 19, and at the North County Center in Lincoln City, May 24. All events are held from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Students interested in exploring the many offerings at Oregon Coast Community College are encouraged to apply (there is no obligation to attend after applying) and meet with a student success coach to discuss the programs and subjects offered, and how they fit with each student’s own academic and career aspirations.

Learn more, and discover the full range of degree and certificate programs available at Oregon Coast Community College, at oregoncoast.edu. Follow OCCC on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, @occcsharks. Or, call the College at 541-867-8501.

