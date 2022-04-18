Oregon Coast Community College Faculty Trevor Erdmann recently passed an exam to earn the Aquatic Animal Life Support Operators (AALSO) Level 3 life support operator certification. The pass rate for the exam is less than 15 percent, and few pass it on their first attempt.
AALSO is a volunteer-driven, nonprofit organization focusing on the education and training of aquatic life support operators around the world. The AALSO exam measures knowledge of aquarium operators in the areas of life support and water quality of aquatic creature habitats. In each category, levels rank from Level 1 to Level 3 based on knowledge from years of experience. A Level 3 exam is intended for someone at managerial or curatorial level with 8-10 years of experience.
“Obtaining the Level 3 Life Support Operator is incredibly important to me,” said Erdmann. “I plan on using the experience to further the Life Support Systems class [at OCCC] to make the people who take it as knowledgeable as possible, which will make them even better candidates for jobs in zoos and aquariums.”
In addition to passing the Level 3 exam, Erdmann was invited to join the AALSO board of directors. Erdmann will help guide the organization and plan national meetings, among other duties. He chairs the AALSO Education and Training Committee and delivers Level 1 certification exams to OCCC aquarium science students.
The Aquarium Science Program at OCCC is one of a handful of programs nationally that offer Level 1 exams to students.
“Trevor has taught our Life Support class for many years and deserves all the credit for our students matching or exceeding the national pass rate on the Level 1 exam each year,” said Aquarium Science Director Larry Boles.
The OCCC Aquarium Science Program is recognized as one of the top programs in the country to learn the science of aquatic animal husbandry. Students learn the technical aspects of working with fish, corals and other invertebrates and learn marketable skills to earn positions working in public aquaria, fish hatcheries, research institutions, aquaculture facilities and other facets of the industry.
Students interested in exploring the many offerings at Oregon Coast Community College are encouraged to apply (there is no obligation to attend after applying) and meet with a student success coach to discuss the programs and subjects offered, and how they fit with each student’s own academic and career aspirations.
Learn more and discover the full range of degree and certificate programs available at Oregon Coast Community College, at oregoncoast.edu. Follow OCCC on Facebook and Instagram, @occcsharks. Or call the College at 541-867-8501.
