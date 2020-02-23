“Whereas,” read OCCC Board of Education Chair Nancy Osterlund at the board’s meeting on Feb. 19, “Cindy Carlson faithfully and with honor, integrity and great distinction served as Dean of Students at Oregon Coast Community College for over 12 years; be it resolved that the Oregon Coast Community College Board of Education formally acknowledges and extends its profound appreciation to Cindy Carlson for her many years of service to Oregon Coast Community College and to the cause of student success.”
The College, which has served Lincoln City for 33 years, has had a busy 2020 already. During the first week of February, OCCC was recognized with independent accreditation by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. On Feb. 28, the OCCC family will bid farewell to Carlson, one of the longest-serving administrators at the institution, as she embarks on a well-deserved retirement.
Chris Ousley has been selected as OCCC’s Interim Dean of Students. Chris has been a chief student affairs leader in Oregon for nearly 10 years, most recently for seven years at Clatsop Community College.
“His experience includes prior oversight of outreach, admissions and enrollment, financial aid, advising, disability services, career and transfer services, tutoring, Title IX and conduct,” said Dr. Birgitte Ryslinge, OCCC President, in an email to employees. Ryslinge added that the College will begin a search for a permanent Dean of Students in the Spring.
“I'm looking forward to connecting more Lincoln County residents to great educational resources available from the college,” Ousley said. “I've had the good fortune to work with Cindy and her staff on a lot of projects since 2010. I know all the hard work that has brought the college this far, and I'm excited to continue the great work Cindy and everyone at the college been doing for the students of Lincoln County.”
Fond Farewells
While the formal Board proclamation was read aloud at its February meeting, countless less-formal proclamations of praise and appreciation for Cindy have come from students, faculty, and staff as her final day with the College approaches.
“If you are lucky in your professional life, you will encounter the occasional ‘old soul’, who shares incisive wisdom with gentle words,” Ryslinge said. “Cindy Carlson has done that for me since I came to OCCC, and I will miss her a great deal. She brought compassion and accountability to her work as Dean of Students, and the College is a much better place because of Cindy.”
“I once heard Raphael, DaVinci, and Michelangelo referred to as the ‘Heart, Mind, and Soul’ of The Renaissance,” said OCCC Chief Academic Officer Dan Lara. “In her time at the College, Cindy has certainly been its Heart.”
For her part, Cindy says she’ll miss Oregon Coast.
“It’s been a privilege and a pleasure to work at Oregon Coast Community College for the last 12 years with some of the finest colleagues I have ever known,” she said. “I started my educational journey many years ago at a very small community college in Council Bluffs, Iowa. I was the first in my family to attend college so although my parents encouraged me, they really didn’t know how to help.
"Thank goodness for the amazing folks at that little college where I started – much like the amazing faculty and staff at OCCC. I remember at some point in my youth that my mom started working outside the home - I hated it that she had to work on Saturdays.”
“It wasn’t until I was well into adulthood that my mom told me she was putting money aside so I could go to college,” Cindy Continued. “How could I ever thank her enough for that? It is with gratitude that I have come full circle – starting at a community college myself, and ending my career encouraging and supporting students at OCCC – many, just like me, who are the first in their families to attend. And, I have been so fortunate to work under the leadership of past president, Dr. Patrick O’Connor, who brought buildings to OCCC and to current president, Dr. Birgitte Ryslinge, who brought OCCC to accreditation. It’s been an honor.”
Melissa Lewis, OCCC’s student services office coordinator, said she’s thankful for what she’s learned from Carlson.
“The things that I have learned from her are not things that a textbook can teach you, it is learned from years of experience working with people,” Lewis said. “She genuinely cares about each and every student at this college and all the people working with in it. As time has grown closer to her time of leaving us, she still works each day to be sure that all things run smooth and seamless.”
Ben Kaufmann, OCCC’s Navigate Program Manager, has worked under Carlson’s leadership for seven years.
“She is an amazing leader, mentor, and friend. She is an advocate for Lincoln County students, student services within Oregon Coast Community College, and OCCC within Oregon’s 17 community colleges. Through her exemplary supervisory skills, she has led the Student Services team through large process changes, project implementations, and hiccups that could have been crises if not for her leadership.
“Even though she is leaving the college,” Kaufmann continued, “the student support systems that she has put in place, the strong Student Services team, and the culture of student advocacy that she has instilled in all of us will continue as part of the college culture.”
Dave Price has served on the OCCC Executive Team with Carlson since 2013.
“There’s a photo on the wall at OCCC’s North County Center in Lincoln City,” Price said. “It’s a photo of Cindy offering a congratulatory hug to a graduate at commencement. To me, the image encapsulates the OCCC environment in one simple image; it illustrates the supports we provide students, and it reflects the way the staff and faculty are personally committed to the success of each student.
"Long after Cindy has flown off to the South Pacific to relax and enjoy her golden years, we’ll keep that photo hanging on the wall, reminding us why we’re here, and how crucial it is to always support and truly connect with the students we serve.”
Oregon Coast Community College serves students and community partners with facilities in Newport, Lincoln City, and Waldport. Explore the College’s website, oregoncoastcc.org, to learn more. Follow OCCC on Instagram or Facebook, @occcsharks, online at oregoncoastcc.org, or call the College at 541-867-8501.
